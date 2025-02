The Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has termed ties with India 'constructuve, close' even as he has emphasized on thousands of year old relationship. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Muscat on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference, he pointed to Oman's role in Indian Ocean region and how his country has been a seafaring nation for centuries. EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar met with his Omani counterpart in Muscat during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference. They discussed cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security. Both the ministers also jointly released a book titled 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman', celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman.