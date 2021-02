In an exclusive conversation with WION's Palki Sharma, Tibet's Prime Minister in Exile Lobsang Sangay said when it comes to China's human rights violations, Tibet was 'Patient Zero'. Tibet's Prime Minister in Exile Lobsang Sangay believes there cannot be peace at the border with China until the issue of Tibet is resolved. Sangay told Palki, that only 75 soldiers were guarding the border - when Tibet was independent.