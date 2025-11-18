/Tibet Remembers Glorious Past on  75th Anniversary of Dalai Lama Accession

The Central Tibetan Administration commemorated the 75th anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama’s assumption of spiritual leadership. As Tibetans honour his legacy, the long-running tension over his succession deepens. With China insisting it will control the next Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and Tibetans rejecting the claim, the question of the 15th Dalai Lama grows increasingly urgent. In this report, we look at the history, the politics, and the future of Tibetan leadership.