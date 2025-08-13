/Tianjin SCO summit 2025: India-China direct flights to resume from next month

India and China are set to resume direct commercial flights as early as September, marking a significant shift in bilateral ties. The announcement is expected during PM Modi's anticipated visit to China for the SCO summit at the end of August. Direct air links between the two nations were suspended since the COVID-19 outbreak and further strained by the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Now, amid global trade tensions with the U.S., the two Asian powers appear to be softening their stance.