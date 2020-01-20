LIVE TV
Three more people dead in China due to Coronavirus outbreak, India issues travel advisory
Jan 20, 2020, 08.45 AM(IST)
Three people have lost their lives following the outbreak of Coronavirus in China. 17 more cases of Pneumonia caused by the virus have been reported in the country taking the toll of the total infected patients to 62. Watch report: