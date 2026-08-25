/Three more 9/11 victims identified nearly 24 years later: DNA breakthrough brings closure

Nearly 24 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York authorities have identified three more victims through advanced DNA testing. Among those identified are Ryan Fitzgerald, a trader working at the World Trade Center, and Barbara Keating, who was aboard one of the hijacked planes that struck the Twin Towers. A third victim was identified but remains unnamed at the family's request. Officials say breakthroughs in forensic science and continued efforts by investigators have helped provide long-awaited answers to families still seeking closure from one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern history.