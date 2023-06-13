Threat of strike still looms over the UK's National Health Service, the NHS well Junior doctors in England are set to stage three days of strength this week and experts predict almost all routine. NHS services in England will get disrupted as a result well thousands of Junior doctors are due to stages 72-hour walkout from Wednesday in April when the junior doctors conducted a four-day strike about 27 000 Junior doctors state of work every day and more than a hundred and ninety thousand outpatient appointments and operations were postponed or they are demanding a 35 salary rise.