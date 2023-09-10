Threat to China's BRI? All about India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
China's BRI has a new rival. India, US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced a multinational rail and ports deal on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The corridor will link India with the Middle East and Europe. The move is seen as a weapon to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

