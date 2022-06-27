Thousands participate in Pride parade in Peru & Chile

Jun 27, 2022
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of people took part in a colourful Pride Parade on Saturday (June 25) in Santiago de Chile and Lima, Peru to demand equal rights and an end to violence against the LGBTQ+ community.
