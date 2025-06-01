LOGIN
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 18:06 IST
Thousands march in Bangkok's annual pride parade

Thousands took part in a march across central Bangkok as the capital held the annual Pride Parade. It’s the first Pride Parade since Thailand legalized same-sex marriage in January this year.

