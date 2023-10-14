Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
As the Israeli deadline inches closer, big questions remain will over a million residents be able to evacuate Gaza in 24 hours? Our next report gets you more on the rampage across Israel and how a war between two nations has left innocents hunted and brutally murdered.

