This Ukrainian band is performing in Odessa amidst war | Russia-Ukraine conflict

Mar 09, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Calm amidst chaos as this Ukrainian band is performing in Odessa in front of sandbag barriers as the Russan forces invade Ukraine. Watch this musical morale boost in Odessa as more people leave the city.
Read in App