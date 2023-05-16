This company has just four working days, but pay employees for five days

British skin care manufacturer of five squirrels has its employees working only four days a week since June this year the company has been experimenting with four working days to optimize productivity the output has been sweet as workers have surpassed targets and achieved a 40 jump in profits but the employees have a sweeter treat in store the company pays them in full four days of work yet five days of salary that's the reality the experiment of reducing working days has peaked the interest of economists and businessmen across the board the trials emerged as a response to slow productivity growth in Western economies