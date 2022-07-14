There are three potential candidates for President's position, says Udaya Gammanpila

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 05:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION's Dasuni Athauda spoke to the former energy minister of Sri Lanka Udaya Gammanpila on the power vaccum and the way forward for the island nation. He was also part of the all-party meeting which took place. Listen in
