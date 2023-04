Founder and CEO of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors. After losing the bid of staying out of prison due to lack of compelling evidence to be out on bail, Holmes is scheduled to go to prison on 27 April 2023. While in a different trial, the former CEO of Theranos, Ramesh Balwani has been sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison.