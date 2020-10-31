LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Top news
US registers 94,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; tally passes 9M
Biden and Trump campaign in heartland states in US election finale
Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year
Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year
Theatres reopen with restrictions ; Actors wear face masks & do not touch each other
Oct 31, 2020, 10.10 AM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
Brazil has now come up with an unique solution where people will be able to enjoy the theatre performance & will same time stay safe from the COVID-19 infection. Watch the report to know more.
Read in App