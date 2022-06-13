The worst heatwave in 20 years grips Spain as temperatures cross 40° celsius in several parts

Published: Jun 13, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Europe too is facing the wrath of rising mercury. Spanish cities are suffering from soaring temperatures as a heat wave has gripped the country. According to the reports, temperatures have touched 40-degree celsius already.
Read in App