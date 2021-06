Tensions are escalating between the United States and Iran yet again. US hacked Iranian news websites as nuclear talks are set to resume between the two countries. On The West Asia Post tonight, Ghadi Francis talks about what a new presidency could mean for US-Iran relations. Also on the show, a look at what it is like being queer in West Asia. For more such stories, keep watching the West Asia post with Ghadi Francis every Friday at 8:30 PM IST, only on WION.