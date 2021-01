In the final days of the presidency, the Trump administration has designated Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization. This move has faced widespread backlash, with international bodies saying that it could lead to a famine in Yemen. On the West Asia Post this week, Ghadi Francis tells you what this move means for the war-torn nation. For more such stories, keep watching the West Asia post with Ghadi Francis every Friday at 8:30 PM IST, only on WION.