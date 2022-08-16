The West Asia Post: Swimming between 2 seas and 2 continents in Istanbul

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Istanbul, a historic megalopolis of 16 million residents, is not normally thought of as a seaside resort. But here, you can swim between two seas and two continents. Ghadi Francis tells you more on The West Asia Post.
Read in App