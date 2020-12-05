The West Asia Post | Episode 10 | Your Window to West Asia

The killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani marked the start of 2020. As the year comes to an end, the focus remains on another gruesome assassination. Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran. On this week's The West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis tells us why this killing has now plunged West Asia into a crisis. Also, on the show, a look at how child malnutrition is soaring in war-torn Yemen. For more such stories, keep watching the West Asia post with Ghadi Francis every Friday at 8:30 PM IST, only on WION.