The West Asia Post | COVID-19 robs Bethlehem of Christmas cheer

Dec 13, 2020, 03.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The festive season is right around the corner. But in the biblical town of Bethlehem, the COVID-19 pandemic is now dampening Christmas cheer. On this week's The West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis tells you how the town is gearing up for a dismal season.
Read in App