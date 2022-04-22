The West Asia Post| Al-Aqsa emerges as a flashpoint| Tracking the Lebanon elections

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Al-Aqsa has emerged as a flashpoint in the Israel-Palestine conflict after Israeli forces stormed the compound. On The West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis tells you how this latest escalation could lead to an all-out war.
Read in App