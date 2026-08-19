/The Verdict: Trump, Netanyahu race against time as wars threaten election prospects

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 22:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 22:31 IST
With U.S. midterm elections approaching in November and Israel heading to the polls in October, both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are facing growing political pressure. Trump campaigned on promises to avoid new wars, but the Iran conflict and rising energy prices have weighed on his approval ratings. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is balancing security concerns, Gaza tensions and election challenges as he seeks another term. Analysts say both leaders are under pressure to show results while avoiding the perception of weakness.