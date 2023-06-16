The US deploys nuclear submarine to South Korea
The United States deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 tomahawk missiles to South Korea a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protests of the US-South Korean live fire drills. The USS Michigan's arrival in South Korea is the first of its kind in six years. It is part of a recent bilateral agreement on enhancing regular visibility of the US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula which is in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear program.