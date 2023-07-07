The unstoppable Chhetri

India won the SAFF Cup beating Kuwait on penalties for the record ninth time this week. The Blue Tigers will face their next big challenge in the form of the Asia Cup in January next year led by their captain and the Indian football prodigy, Sunil Chhetri who as the third highest goal scorer in the world rivals Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage. Watch Vikram Chandra in conversation with Captain Fantastic, Sunil Chhetri, the man who has been leading Indian football to new heights for 18 glorious years.