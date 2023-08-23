The UK can no longer ignore calls for reparations for transatlantic slavery, says UN judge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
UK's history of colonization and slavery has long been under the spotlight and now calls for payment of reparations are growing louder. Patrick Robinson, a leading judge at the International Court of Justice has said the United Kingdom will no longer be able to ignore the calls for paying reparations for transatlantic slavery.

