After Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office, the United States is rewriting the diplomatic playbook. From being Canada's ally to realigning its equations with neighboring countries, Trump's administration is reworking its diplomatic goals, not just with its allies but also with its foes. The leading candidates vying to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have spent considerable time discussing the need to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran is also preparing to defend its territory. The Islamic Republic has put its defense systems around its nuclear sites on high alert. Reports suggest the new measures are in response to growing concerns of potential joint military action by Israel and the U.S.