The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon accused of creating toxic work environment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Jimmy Fallon has allegedly been accused of creating a hostile workplace by current and former staff members of his talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They characterized his conduct as erratic and asserted that if he was having a terrible day, everyone else would feel it. He was even accused of being inebriated or hung over on set by certain coworkers.

