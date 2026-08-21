/The rise of artificial love: Can AI chatbots and robots replace human partners?

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 17:16 IST
As artificial intelligence becomes more personal, a growing number of people are forming emotional bonds with AI companions. The documentary Replica follows three women in China who have turned to AI partners for companionship, support and connection. At the same time, Chinese technology companies are pushing the boundaries of human-machine relationships, testing whether people can genuinely fall in love with AI-powered robots.