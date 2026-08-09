/The Odyssey Hits $1 Billion in Just Three Weeks | Christopher Nolan Film Surpasses The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has officially crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, joining Hollywood’s billion-dollar club just three weeks after its theatrical release. The epic adaptation of Homer’s classic poem has earned around $429.6 million in North America and more than $578 million internationally, taking its global total past $1 billion. The film has now surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Nolan’s The Dark Knight and is closing in on The Dark Knight Rises, which remains his highest-grossing film. The Odyssey needs roughly $73 million more to overtake The Dark Knight Rises. Its powerful IMAX performance has played a major role in the film’s success, with IMAX contributing more than $257 million in ticket sales. Despite competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey has maintained strong momentum, particularly through premium-format screenings. The film has also crossed the billion-dollar milestone before opening in China, where it is scheduled for release on August 14 with hundreds of IMAX screens and thousands of standard auditoriums.