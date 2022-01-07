'The Motive of Siberia': Russia giant ice sculptures compete in festival

Jan 07, 2022, 10:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sculptors from all around Russia have gathered in Novosibirsk for the Siberia Snow Sculpture festival. They'll be spending the next few days in sub zero temperatures creating giant ice statues for a competition that will be judged this weekend.
