/The Most Expensive Modern Painting Ever Sold; Klimt’s Masterpiece Sold for $236 Million

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 22:53 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 22:53 IST
A Gustav Klimt portrait, hidden from public view for decades, has just sold for $236.4 million, making it the most expensive modern artwork ever auctioned. Painted between 1914 and 1916, the portrait of Elisabeth Lederer blends East Asian symbolism, mythological imagery, and microscopic biological motifs. Its journey is even more dramatic: seized by Nazis, lost for years, rediscovered in the 1980s, and later held in the private collection of billionaire Leonard Lauder.

