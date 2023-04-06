The Masters are underway...Golf's Best battle for the Green Jacket

The quest for the Green Jacket is underway. The first Golfing Major of the year began earlier on Thursday at the Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler is bidding for back-to-back titles and that will make him just the fourth man to defend a Masters title. Rory McIlroy has not won a Major since 2014 and needs to win at Augusta to complete the Grand Slam. Jon Rahm had three wins at the start of the year and the three players have made the battle for the No. 1 ranking a spectacle. Five-time winner Tiger Woods is competing this week as well in what is just his second start of the year. His great rival Phil Mickelson is making a 30th start at Augusta and remains confident about adding to the three titles he has won previously. There are 18 LIV players in the field as well and the expected cold vibes between players on both sides of the Golfing divide turned out to be a non-starter. A LIV player winning on Sunday will be a massive public relations coup for the new league. Veteran Golf writer Joy Chakravarty sets up the 87th edition of the Masters in a conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.