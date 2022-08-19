The Mar-a-Lago Raid: Affidavit on Trump house search to be out?

Published: Aug 19, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the Mar-a-Lago raid, a US federal judge said he is planning to unseal parts of the affidavit used to justify the search of former president Donald Trump's home. Meanwhile, DoJ ordered to file redacted affidavit by August 25.
