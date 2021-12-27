The Lateran Apostolic Palace opens for public to view Pontiffs' private rooms

Dec 27, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Luxurious Private apartments of Popes from the past are now open to the public. WION shows you the Lateran Apostolic Palace situated in Rome, which was the Papal residence for almost a thousand years.
Read in App