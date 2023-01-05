The India Story: Decoding India's G20 Presidency with Amitabh Kant

On this week's episode of The India Story, Vikram Chandra speaks to India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, on India's Presidency of the premier international forum. While India's Presidency comes in divided times, as war rages in Ukraine and financial crisis threatens to overtake the world, there is an opportunity to steer the globe in these trying times, and focus on the agenda of inclusive development. India's theme for G20 is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One World, One Future, One Family. We also speak to Yash Agarwal, Former Twitter Employee, on his viral exit from the social media company.