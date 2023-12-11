'The Gospel': Israel using AI in selecting targets for attacks in war-torn Gaza

Artificial Intelligence, a man-made tool dreaded over the possibility of getting out of human control, seems to be in use by Israelis in its rampage against the Hamas militant group in Gaza, as per media reports citing Israeli defence officials. Israel's military has been conducting an intense bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip with a fresh spotlight on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in its target selection for pounding territories in the besieged region. This is especially crucial as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed its offensive against Hamas after the truce between the archrivals ended, even as nations are pushing for a further extension.