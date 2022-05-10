The Good Life: Important to take out 15 minutes for an activity you enjoy

Published: May 10, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A new week is here, new tasks, deadlines are looming large for all of us. But can you take out 15 minutes to practice mental hygiene? Experts say that this could change your entire day. WION tells you more in this report.
