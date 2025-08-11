The Global Power Play: Trump, Tariffs & Trade Shifts

Tariffs are reshaping global trade dynamics, with the U.S. At the center of a high-stakes game of economic power. As President Trump’s tough stance continues, the focus is shifting from goods to services, with growing challenges from emerging markets. Today, we explore the changing landscape of global trade, the rise of BRICS, and the future of U.S. Economic dominance. Watch as markets adapt to this new era of power play.