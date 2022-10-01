The festive spirit of Durga Puja: Innovative 'Pandals' attract big crowds

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Meanwhile its festive season in India and people across the country are celebrating Durga Puja. It's a 10-day festival which celebrates the deity goddess Durga. UNESCO has recognised Durga festival as a 'global event'. Watch this report!
Read in App