The fall of India's Mogul Gautam Adani

Until recently, Indian investor euphoria was making a return, and it is reported that the country was likely to be the new factory of the world to replace china. But a major scandal engulfing Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of one of the country's largest business empires, is clouding over India Inc. at the moment. independent market analysis, Ambareesh Baliga, speaks to Wion's Eric Njoka about the repercussions the scandal will have on India and international stock markets.