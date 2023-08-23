The deadly trail of turmoil in Libya

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The civil conflict in Libya has escalated, threatening to destabilize the region further. Locals are stranded in their homes in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which is witnessing a spiralling conflict between two armed factions. Libya has seen little peace since 2011. But in the last decade, armed factions continue to gain a stronger foothold and power in the country. As the civil crisis shows no signs of ending, the eternal question remains...Who will save Libya now?

