The dating trend where one partner silently withdraws until the relationship dies

“Banksying,” inspired by street artist Banksy, refers to a gradual emotional withdrawal from a relationship—no clear confrontation, just dwindling communication and intimacy until one partner vanishes. Experts say this slow fade can last months, leaving the other person confused, anxious, and without closure. With up to 25% of people having experienced it, Banksying is seen as more emotionally damaging than ghosting