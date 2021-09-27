The Capitol: Have you heard of Washington's Secret Subway? | WION Edge

Sep 27, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Capitol, frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and movie stars, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers, yet only a few in the US, or world, know it exists.
