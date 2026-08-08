/Thailand School Shooting | 14-Year-Old Opens Fire at School, Nine Killed

Thailand is grappling with a deadly school shooting after a 14-year-old student allegedly opened fire at a school in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The shooting reportedly killed several school staff members, including teachers and administrators, while more than 30 people were injured. The teenager later died after shooting himself, while authorities also reported the death of a 12-year-old girl, taking the reported death toll to nine. Authorities say the teenager allegedly used a handgun belonging to his grandfather. A large quantity of ammunition was reportedly found in his school bag, prompting investigators to examine how he gained access to the registered firearm.