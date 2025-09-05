LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Thailand's new Prime-Minister | 'Have enough support': Anutin

Thailand's new Prime-Minister | 'Have enough support': Anutin

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 11:56 IST
Thailand's new Prime-Minister | 'Have enough support': Anutin
Thailand’s ruling party has nominated its candidate for the prime minister’s post, setting the stage for a high-stakes face-off in parliament to decide the country’s next leader.

Trending Topics

trending videos