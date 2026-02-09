/Thailand’s Anutin Charnvirakul Eyes Coalition Talks After Election Surprise

Published: Feb 09, 2026, 09:21 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 09:21 IST
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has expressed readiness for coalition talks following recent election results. Charnvirakul acknowledged that the party received more support than expected, positioning them as a key player in forming the next government. Political analysts note that these negotiations could shape Thailand’s domestic policies, including economic recovery, public health, and infrastructure projects.