Thailand King orders opening of new parliamentary session

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn officially opened parliament, setting the stage for the progressive Move Forward Party's attempt to form a government following its unexpected victory in the country's recent elections. When Move Forward ran a resoundingly anti-establishment campaign on social media, it garnered significant support from young voters and the city of Bangkok, which could hamper its efforts to get enough support to create a coalition administration.