Thailand gets its 30th Prime Minister as Srettha Thavisin elected as new PM

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to the country after 15 years in self-exposed exile. His historic homecoming comes on a day when his party is seeking to form a government and end the political deadlock in the nation.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos